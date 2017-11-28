Expectations for Alex Reyes

How good can he be his first season back?

When the news came out that Alex Reyes would require season ending Tommy John surgery before throwing even a single pitch in spring training, the wind was knocked out of a fanbase with considerable expectations for the 2017 season. Coming off a year where the team missed the playoffs on the last day of the season, they were ready to bounce back. Of course, the Cardinals had lost pitchers, even star pitchers, for the entire season before and still had success—see Adam Wainwright circa 2011. But there was something gloomy about losing baseball’s top right-handed pitching prospect.

Flash forward almost ten months to where we are today and the argument can be made that Reyes is needed now more than ever. The Cardinals pitching staff is at a turning point. The young guns are showing promise, but potential doesn’t win games. At the same time, Lance Lynn was lost to free agency. Adam Wainwright finished the season with major velocity problems, leaving his future prospects up in the air. Additionally, Trevor Rosenthal was lost to injury and then released. This only added insult to injury for a bullpen that struggled consistently throughout the 2017 season.

While it is tempting to look to Alex Reyes as the answer to the pitching staff’s numerous questions, we would do well to proceed with caution. The Cardinals have made no decision on how they will utilize their young star in 2018, whether it be as a starter, in the bullpen, or perhaps a combination of both. Still, what can we expect from him next year?

First, Reyes will likely be on an innings limit. In 2012, after missing almost the entire previous season due to Tommy John surgery, the Nationals shut down Stephen Strasburg, albeit controversially, before he could throw 160 innings. Strasburg was arguably more established by the time he had Tommy John surgery, but the comparison is justified in that both players were elite prospects that needed the surgery before completing a full year in the big leagues. He was successful in that shortened season upon returning, striking out almost 200 and posting a FIP of 2.82. A year later, Strasburg threw over 200 innings and struck out almost 250 batters over 34 starts.

Another apt comparison is Matt Harvey. Although he was not as highly valued a prospect as Reyes or Strasburg, he needed Tommy John surgery fairly early in his career. After missing the entire 2014 season, he returned to throw almost 200 innings and was worth 4.4 WAR over the entire season. Since that year, however, his ERA is closer to 6 than it is to 5 and he cannot seem to keep the ball in the park, giving up over 2 HR per nine innings in 2017.

The precedent is there for Reyes to come back strong, but can he maintain a consistent level of excellence? Strasburg was able to do it, Harvey, up to this point, cannot say the same. Mozeliak has been quoted as wanting to start Reyes in the bullpen to avoid worrying about his inning count for the entire season. While this approach may be frustrating for a player going through a normal offseason, Mozeliak seems to have learned from the Nationals decision to shut down Strasburg in 2012. He noted that “if he’s as talented as we think he is, he’s somebody you want around in October.”

Rightly so. It appears the Cardinals have no doubt that Reyes can step in and be a dominant force as soon as he returns to action. But with an eye on the future, both October and beyond 2018, they are prepared to bypass a single month.