Hello, and Happy Wednesday, everybody. One of the bigger names remaining on the NFL free-agent market is no longer remaining. Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that could pay him as much as $10 million, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. That's excellent news for Jadeveon, but I have to say, if you'd have told me eight years ago that Clowney would be signing a one-year deal with his fourth NFL team already, I'd have been shocked.

I saw Clowney's entire college career at South Carolina, and he was one of the most disruptive forces I've ever seen on a college defensive line. In my years covering college football, Clowney and Aaron Donald were the two most impressive players I watched on the line. They were the two guys who dominated their opponent on seemingly every snap.

I thought Clowney would go on to dominate the NFL. To this point, he's had a good career. He's amassed 32 sacks over his first seven seasons, and, even without his latest deal, he's made over $60 million. Still, a solid NFL career is not what I anticipated. I saw the Hall of Fame in Clowney's future.

But who knows? Maybe he can still get there. I know I'm hoping he does, as are Cleveland Browns fans.

Now for the money-making portion of our program.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Mariners at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Mariners (+110): I would consider fading the Orioles any time they're favored this season as a simple experiment, but that's not the reason I'm making this pick today. No, the reason I'm fading Baltimore here is that Matt Harvey is starting for the Orioles, and Matt Harvey hasn't been good for a long time.

Matt Harvey was amazing for two seasons in 2013 and 2015, posting an ERA of 2.50 with 379 strikeouts over 367.2 innings. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2013, and he did all this pitching in New York, which only magnified the results even further. And it's those two seasons and his draft pedigree (the 7th pick of the 2010 draft) that have given Harvey countless more chances since, even if his performance hasn't warranted it.

Since 2016, Harvey has pitched 421.1 MLB innings. He has an ERA of 5.81 and a WHIP of 1.505 in that span. He has been a fringe starter at best. Now he's in Baltimore because Baltimore's rebuilding and hoping to find a lottery ticket. Just like the Reds, Angels and Royals did before them. And maybe this year is different! Harvey has an ERA of 5.59 after two starts this season, but his FIP is a respectable 3.24. It could be the year he recaptures the magic. Or he's the same guy we've seen the last five seasons. I'm betting on the latter.

Key Trend: Matt Harvey's team is 33-48 in his 81 starts since the 2016 season.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: The Advanced Computer Model likes a money line play in this game tonight, but the play it likes the most is on the spread.

💰 The Picks

USATSI

🏀 NBA

Knicks at Pelicans, 8 p.m | TV: NBA League Pass

The Pick: Knicks +2.5 (-110) -- Are the Pelicans better than the Knicks? This line suggests they are. However, I don't believe that to be the case, and believe me, as somebody who grew up during the Michael Jordan Era of Chicago Bulls basketball, it's not easy for me to say nice things about the Knicks. If I had things my way, the Knicks would go 0-82 every season while Patrick Ewing and John Starks were forced to watch while sitting next to Spike Lee.

But I don't have things my way, and I must admit this season's Knicks team ain't too shabby! It's the Tom Thibodeau effect, and again, as a Bulls fan, I know how this will end, but the Knicks should enjoy Thibs during this honeymoon phase. And I'm going to enjoy the Knicks as underdogs to a team they're better than tonight, particularly with Lonzo Ball currently listed as doubtful.

Key Trend: The Knicks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games.

Warriors at Thunder, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA League Pass

The Pick: Thunder +11 (-110) -- The Thunder will not have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight, and that's clearly impacting the line, but it's impacting it a little too much. Also in play here is the fact the Thunder played in Utah last night. Oh, and the Thunder have lost seven straight and 10 of their last 11. Put it together, and you get a double-digit home dog against a Warriors team that's only 26-28 on the season. The same Warriors who are only 9-18 on the road -- both straight up and against the spread. I understand why you might be afraid to follow me here, but sometimes we must embrace our fear and face it head-on.

Key Trend: Golden State has gone 0-5 ATS in its last five road games.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the 2021 RBC Heritage 10,000 times and came up with a shocking leaderboard.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Getty Images

Building Blocks

PG: Stephen Curry, Warriors

SG: Bradley Beal, Wizards

SF: Jimmy Butler, Heat

PF: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Value Plays

PG: Malachi Flynn, Raptors

SG: Tyrese Haliburton, Kings

SF: Kevin Porter, Rockets

PF: Harrison Barnes, Kings

C: Bismack Biyombo, Hornets

Full lineup advice

Get winning NBA DFS picks from SportsLine pros Mike McClure and Jacob Gibbs. McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy, while Gibbs crushed the NBA last season, cashing around 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 45 percent of the time in tournaments. See their DraftKings advice and FanDuel lineups here.

⛳ RBC Heritage Top 20s

It's not The Masters, but we can still win money betting on it. We're betting on each of these golfers to finish in the top 20 this weekend at the RBC Heritage.