A fan at Wednesday night's Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park was injured and then transported to a nearby hospital after falling over the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field and onto the playing surface.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the fan was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital. Pittsburgh Police detectives were investigating at that time.

After the game, the Pirates released the following statement about the incident:

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

The fall occurred soon after Andrew McCutchen doubled in the seventh inning to give the Pirates a 4-3 lead, which would stand as the final score. According to CBS Pittsburgh, a second fan jumped from a lower section of outfield seating to assist the man who fell. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes as trainers and police tended to the fan, who was eventually carried away on a backboard before being transported.

"Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him," McCutchen wrote in a social media post. "Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru."