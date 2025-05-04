The fan who was in critical condition following a Wednesday night fall over the 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh is now awake, alert, and able to speak, according to a GoFundMe page set up for 20-year-old Kavan Markwood.

Jennifer Phillips, who organized the fundraiser page for Markwood, provided the following update on Saturday:

"We are so relieved and grateful to share some encouraging news about Kavan. "As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak. After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous. He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto. "Thank you all so much for your prayers, support, and generosity. "Please continue to keep him in your thoughts as he begins the next phase of recovery."

The fall onto the warning track in field occurred after Andrew McCutchen doubled in the seventh inning on Wednesday night to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 lead over the Chicago Cubs. According to CBS Pittsburgh, a second fan jumped from a lower section of outfield seating to assist Markwood. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes as trainers and police tended to the fan, who was eventually carried away on a backboard before being transported. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Markwood was in critical condition when he was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

After the game, the Pirates released the following statement about the incident: "Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

According to the Associated Press, the Pirates conducted an internal investigation into the fall:

"Brian Warecki, the club's senior vice president of communications, said the investigation concluded that Markwood did not buy any alcohol but did consume two beers over the course of the game."

Pittsburgh Public safety, which includes the Pittsburgh Police Department and EMS, released a brief statement on social media that stated the "incident is being treated as accidental in nature."

"I didn't see anything happen, but I saw [Cubs manager Craig Counsell's] face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment," Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said after the game. "All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

"It's a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It's obviously tough. At a time like that, you want [the fans] to know you love them."

Pirates owner Bob Nutting echoed those sentiments.

"We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers," he said in a statement Thursday morning. "We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention

and provided him with compassionate care."