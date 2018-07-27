Fan reaction to Josh Hader on the road in stark contrast to Miller Park standing ovation
The Giants crowd let Hader know what they thought when he entered Thursday's game
Brewers reliever Josh Hader on Thursday made his first road-game appearance since his offensive tweets from several years ago came to light. After apologizing for those tweets, Hader was welcomed back by fans at Miller Park with a standing ovation.
Against the Giants in AT&T Park on Thursday, though, the fan reaction could not have been more different:
Hader went on to pitch 1 1/3 perfect innings in the Brewers' eventual 7-5 win over San Francisco (box score). While Hader wasn't suspended for his tweets by MLB or the Brewers, he can very likely expect an unfavorable reception in road ballparks for the foreseeable future.
