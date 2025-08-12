FanDuel Dinger Tuesday offers a 50% profit boost on any player to hit a home run, but with all 30 teams in action tonight, it can be a chore to suss out the best values. Mariners third baseman/designated hitter Eugenio Suarez is one of baseball's most reliable power hitters, as he's already mashed 37 home runs this season and now has six 30-homer seasons in his career. He's only gone yard once in 10 games since being traded to Seattle from Arizona at the MLB trade deadline, but that's created a buy-low opportunity with the latest MLB home runs odds from FanDuel pricing him at +340.

Suarez is one of our top MLB HR picks for Tuesday and we're also giving away two other options worth considering for your FanDuel Dinger Tuesday profit boost.

I use SportsLine's projection model to simulate every MLB game 10,000 times. We are up 55.9 units on our individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting two of our three MLB HR picks on Saturday and Riley Greene (+500) on Sunday.

Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, August 12:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/12

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, August 12:

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners (+340)

Suárez has struggled since being traded to Seattle, but this matchup in Baltimore presents a good opportunity. He's crushed right-handed pitching this season with a .880 OPS and 26 home runs, compared to a .772 OPS against lefties. While he's just 2-for-11 in his career against Dean Kremer, Kremer has been struggling in recent starts and we think Suarez is due to barrel him up. We set Suárez's line at +315 to homer, but you can find the listed price at FanDuel or get as high as +375 from BetMGM.

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+560)

Langford snapped a long HR drought with a homer yesterday, and we think that could spark a confidence boost. He faces fellow former Florida Gator Anthony DeSclafani, who has a 1.5 HR/9 rate since 2022. While DeSclafani has been solid lately, he's due to give up a long ball or two. Langford has hit 12 of his 16 home runs against right-handed pitchers. We set his line at +460 to homer, but you can find this price at FanDuel.

Alex Bregman, Red Sox (+420)

Bregman homered in his return to Houston last night, and the price is right to go back to him again. He now has 10 HRs in just 36 games this season and has been dominant in night games—batting .352 with a 1.063 OPS compared to .214 and .688 in day games. Spencer Arrighetti is making just his second start since returning from injury and gave up five earned runs on 11 hits in just 3.2 IP in his last outing. We set Bregman's line at +405 to homer, making this a tremendous value with the listed price available at FanDuel that can be boosted even further with the 50% profit boost for FanDuel Dinger Tuesday.

