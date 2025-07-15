The 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes center stage on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, and with the ability to bet the winner along with ample MLB player props from the biggest stars in the sport, the latest FanDuel promo code can add to your winnings. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, and you can use that on a winner, or for a superstar like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani or Ronald Acuna Jr. to record a hit or a home run for Tuesday online sports betting. Sign up for FanDuel here and use the latest FanDuel promo code:

2025 MLB All-Star Game Preview

The American League had dominated recent All-Star Games, going 10-1 over the last 11 Midsummer Classics. The American League won 5-3 last year after the National League snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak with a 3-2 victory in 2023. Three of the last five All-Star Games have been decided by one run, with each of the last 11 Midsummer Classics decided by three runs or fewer in one of the most competitive All-Star Games of any sport.

The National League is listed as -116 favorites with the American League as -102 underdogs and an over/under set at 7 runs, according to the latest MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook for MLB betting. Paul Skenes, who is becoming one of the biggest names in the sport, starts for the National League after an MLB-leading 2.01 ERA over the first half of the season. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has the best WHIP (0.83) in baseball and has a 2.23 ERA, starts for the AL.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have the shortest odds to hit a home run at +560 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Judge, who will play in his sixth All-Star Game, has one home run in this affair, while Ohtani hit his first home run in four All-Star Game appearances last year. They'll both be popular options for 2025 All-Star Game player props as given their status as the two biggest stars in the sport, they'll likely receive multiple at-bats on the All-Star Game stage.

Although last year featured eight runs scored to go over this over/under total, the last four MLB All-Star Games before last year totaled seven runs or fewer. Elite pitchers often win these matchups of a top hitter against a top pitcher, with the pitchers bringing additional velocity knowing they are likely only throwing one inning. The Under has hit in five of the last seven MLB All-Star Games.

