Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh put on a show in winning the Home Run Derby on Monday, and as the starting catcher in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, he's guaranteed at least one chance at going deep again. The 2025 MLB All-Star Game highlights the Tuesday, July 15, sports calendar, and the latest FanDuel promo code provides an additional bonus to new users who win their first bet. Any sports bettor who wins their first $5 bet on FanDuel wins an additional $150 in bonus bets. Raleigh has the third-lowest odds at +630 on FanDuel to hit a home run on Tuesday. Sign up for FanDuel here and use the latest FanDuel promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You must be a new user and 21 years or older in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates in order to secure this offer. There is no code required. Here's how to sign up:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to FanDuel or click here. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Make a minimum deposit of $5. Place a first bet of $5 or more. There is no minimum odds requirement.

FanDuel will give out $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the first bet settling as a win. Bonus bets expire in seven days, and they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. Since there are no minimum odds, we recommend you placing the initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite in order to have the best chance at securing bonus bets.

2025 MLB All-Star Game preview

Being the starting pitcher in an All-Star Game is one of the highest honors a pitcher can receive over their MLB careers, and there's no doubt two of the game's best are taking the mound on Tuesday. Pirates ace Paul Skenes starts for the National League, and the Tigers' Tarik Skubal starts for the American League. Along with all the traditional betting options like the winner, and MLB player props such as hits, total bases and home runs, FanDuel is offering a variety of props surrounding Skenes and Skubal.

FanDuel has creative betting options on components such as the first-pitch velocity for each pitcher, whether they have a perfect first inning, and combined strikeout totals in the first inning to consider for a quick win/loss result for Tuesday MLB betting. Offensively, you can bet on both starters and reserves to hit a home run, with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani at the lowest odds at +560 to hit a homer in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The National League is listed as -116 favorites with the American League as -102 underdogs, despite the American League winning 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games. The National League won in 2023 to snap the AL's nine-year winning streak, but the American League regained its supremacy with a 5-3 victory last year.

The over/under for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is 7 runs on Tuesday in a game that has gone under the total in five of the last seven years. The over/under for the first five innings is set at 3.5 runs in a contest featuring elite pitchers often maxing out their velocity for their one inning of work. Six of the last eight MLB All-Star Games have totaled seven runs or fewer, which is a trend to consider when making 2025 MLB All-Star Game bets.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and the company offers plenty of resources for users to be safe, such as setting betting limits, deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional assistance.