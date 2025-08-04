The MLB is the only major sporting league in session on Monday, but with 13 games, you still have plenty of chances to use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins as a new user. Cubs vs. Reds will take place at 8:05 p.m. ET, and both of those NL Central rivals are above .500, with the Cubs owning the second-best record in baseball (65-46) and the Reds clinging to NL Wild Card hopes at 58-54. Meanwhile, the Brewers (67-44) sit atop the NL Central and will look to expand their lead as they begin a three-game series against the struggling Braves (47-63) at 7:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get the upgraded FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Cubs vs. Reds rivalry dates back to 1900, and the two franchises have played 2,261 games against each other entering Monday. Chicago owns a 1141-1120 advantage all-time and is 4-2 against Cincinnati this season, having earned two series wins in a 10-day span against the Reds from May 23-June 1. On Monday, it will be recently-acquired right-hander Mike Soroka going for the Cubs against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo. Chicago is the -138 favorite at home in the latest MLB odds, while Cincinnati is a +118 underdog.

The over/under is listed at 7 runs. Meanwhile, the Brewers are -144 favorites over the Braves (+122), while the over/under for that matchup is 8. You can also bet hundreds of MLB player props for the 13-game MLB schedule on Monday, including Kyle Tucker to homer (+600), Christian Yelich to record two or more hits (+170) or Max Fried over/under 5.5 strikeouts. You can bet any of those lines plus hundreds of other MLB player props right now at FanDuel.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.