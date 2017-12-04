FanPost contest giveaway: Write a letter to Santa Paws

You could win a Comerica Park print from Ballpark Blueprints!

We have a new giveaway! We’re awarding a Comerica Park blueprint from Ballpark Blueprints (a $60 value) for the best FanPost using the following prompt: What would you ask Santa for on behalf of the Tigers?

Feel free to interpret this any way you’d like. Maybe you wish for a shiny free agent, or maybe a brand new bullpen is your hope. Perhaps you dream of something even bigger, like a fresh front office or a different owner. Whatever your wish, write a letter the Santa about it and you could win!

The rules are simple. Write a FanPost for the prompt between Monday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. The only caveat is you must be a resident of the United States to win. The winner will be chosen by the BYB staff and will be alerted via email sometime after the entry deadline.

The best submissions will also be featured on the front page of Bless You Boys, so this is your chance to prove to all of your friends that you're interesting, popular, and knowledgeable about the Tigers! If you've never written a FanPost before and need a quick tutorial (or just want a refresher on the finer points of our text editor), click here. You can start a new Fanpost here.

Be sure to check out the Ballpark Blueprints website — their merchandise includes football stadium prints, hockey/basketball arena prints, and soccer field prints, as well as sweatshirts and blankets — and follow them on Twitter @BallparkArt.