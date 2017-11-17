Fanpost Friday: Who was the first Tiger you imitated?
Fanpost Friday: Who was the first Tiger you imitated?
Tell us all about it!
This week’s FanPost Friday prompt is this: Which Tigers player did you emulate growing up?
Most of us grew up playing some form of baseball. Whether you only played catch on the sandlot or you were an ace pitcher in college, I bet you mirrored a mannerism of a major league player when you were young.
Maybe you pretended to talk to the baseball, like Mark Fidrych. Perhaps you knew all the characteristics of a special 1990s Tiger. Or maybe you weren’t a Tigers fan at all, instead wearing your cap backwards like Ken Griffey, Jr. We want to hear about your experience.
The comments on this post are closed so you have to start your own. You can click here to start a new FanPost. We’ll promote the best ones throughout the week.
You can view past prompts here.
