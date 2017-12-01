FanPost Friday: Why I Love Larry Walker

Share with us your favorite stories about the Rockies great

Today is Larry Walker's 51st birthday. To celebrate Purple Row is unveiling the first-ever Larry Walker Week: in appreciation for the 17 year MLB veteran who spent 10 of his best years playing for the Rockies. We will have several articles next week all about the man they called Booger, from why we love him to why he should be in the Hall of Fame.

We want Purple Row readers to get involved as well. So here is your first FanPost Friday prompt of the offseason:

What are your favorite memories and stories about Larry Walker?

Since this is a Rockies centered site I imagine most of these stories are going to revolve around his time in Denver. However, you don't have to limit yourself to that; he did have a long career after all.

It could be the fact that he's a Canadian, or that he loves hockey (because obviously all Canadians love hockey). Or it could be that you have a particularly fond memory of a game that you attended in which he did something incredible, kind, or ludicrous. Or you can just go to his Baseball-Reference page and tell us all the things that you love from there.

Write up a FanPost (if you've never done one here are a couple handy guides for you) and tell us all about it. Make sure to include "FPF" in the title and we will post some of our favorites on the front page during Larry Walker Week next week.