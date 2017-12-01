FanPost Friday: Why should/shouldn’t the Phillies acquire Giancarlo Stanton?

Make the argument as to why the team should or should acquire the biggest, ahem, “Fish” on the trade market

You’ve all seen the news, refreshed your Twitters and MLB Trade Rumors, and gone searching for an abacus in order to do the math. Giancarlo Stanton, he of the 59 home run season last year, is available to whoever takes his contract the highest bidder.

Now, when it comes to the Phillies and their “pursuit” of the slugger, there seems to be a lot of misdirection happening. Two of the more “in the know” Phillies beat writers, Todd Zolecki and Matt Gelb, both have talked about how much of a long shot it is for the Phillies to get Stanton. Gelb talked about it extensively with Klentak while in Orlando for the GM meetings last month, while Zolecki published a piece on the Phillies mothership website that discusses the possibilities in the same vein, noting that if the team were to spend money this offseason, it would be on pitching:

It is more likely the Phillies invest resources to improve their starting pitching.

This goes into almost direct contrast to what we have also seen from outside reporters. The Sporting News, only two days prior to both Gelb and Zolecki’s reports, talked about how the Phillies have “really ramped up their talks” regarding Stanton. Then you have a reporter from Forbes ranking the Phillies as the third most likely team to acquire Stanton, ahead of the Cardinals and Red Sox, which is interesting, because the Cardinals are known to have already made an offer.

Now, we can sit here and argue as to why you should trust the beats over the national people (you should), but that’s not why we’re here today. We’re here so you can tell us why the Phillies should, or should not, be trading for Giancarlo Stanton. There are perfectly logical reasons for both sides. We as a staff have discussed it internally a lot, with some of us on each side. We just want to hear what you have to say about it in long form rather than in the comments somewhere. So, head on over the FanPosts section (found here) and give us your reasons why or why not.

Now, when you write, keep in mind these things:

Be informative - give readers a lot of information to back yourself up. Stats are good, but so are contract details.

Be accepting - if you happen to generate a lot of comments, try and look at it from the other point of view as well.

Be cohesive - we all make grammatical/spelling/etc. mistakes, but try and make it as "professional" as possible.

The argument that we think is the best might even get a prize!

Note: maybe. Like a baseball card or something. If you’e lucky.

Happy writing!