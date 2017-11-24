Fanpost Friday: Your all-Pokémon baseball team
Fanpost Friday: Your all-Pokémon baseball team
Pick some Pokémon and build a roster!
On Tuesday I was scrolling Twitter and saw this blog post from the official website of Nintendo’s vastly popular Pokémon franchise, which, being a lifelong Pokémon fan, turned on a lightbulb in my head. There are literally hundreds of different Pokémon of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by any combination of skills you could imagine.
So this week’s FanPost Friday prompt is Which Pokémon would you choose for a team?
You can pick any Pokémon from any generation. Did you only play Red and Blue? That’s fine! Are you a brand new fan, tuning into Sun and Moon for the first time? That’s awesome too.
You can copy and paste the list below, then tell us why you picked each. I can’t wait to see the responses!
The comments on this post are closed so you’ll have to create your own. You can click here to start a new FanPost. You can view past prompts here.
Pitchers
Starting pitching:
Relievers:
Closer:
Lineup
Catcher:
First base:
Second base:
Shortstop:
Third base:
Left field:
Center field:
Right field:
Designated hitter:
Bench
Pinch hitter:
Pinch runner:
Utility player:
