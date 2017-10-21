Fans petition to have Vin Scully call World Series, but don't count on it happening

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League pennant by defeating the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS. That means the Dodgers will play in their first World Series in nearly three decades, and that Dodgers fans want Vin Scully to call the action.

Multiple online petitions have surfaced since the Dodgers' pennant victory, each urging the club to bring back Scully for the World Series. The most popular of the petitions appears to have more than 2,300 signatures thus far. Here's its appeal to the human population:

Vin Scully has been the iconic voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for generations. The 2017 Dodgers have been a special team and just booked their ticket to the World Series. It would be fitting to have Vin Scully come back to call the game in Los Angeles for one last series. I hereby request that that Los Angeles Dodgers organization extent the invitation to the greatest that has ever lives. So #ThisTeam could be graced with the voice that build the Ravine.

Last year, Scully said he wouldn't want to steal the spotlight from the players by making the postseason about him -- a sentiment he retains to this day. As such, it's time to move on.

Yes, Scully is undeniably one of the best to ever grace the microphone, and yes, it's wonderful fans appreciate him and want to honor him in this way. But it's time to let the soon-to-be 90-year-old man live his life the way he sees fit, rather than demanding more from him than what he's already given throughout his long, storied career in baseball announcing.