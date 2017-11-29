Farewell, Red Reporter

As of today, I’m making the tough decision to step down as the manager of Red Reporter. This place has given so much to me over my last 5 years in charge, but it’s time for me to move on and for someone else to drive the ship.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a decade that I’ve been writing here at RR. I would have never imagined that filling in for a weekend would have snowballed into a 5-year stint running my favorite place to read about Reds baseball on the internet. ‘Tis the season to be thankful for things, so first off, thanks to Joel Luckhaupt for that initial opportunity.

I’d also like to thank the Reds blogging community at large, and those who have been so gracious with their time and support, especially when I had no idea what I was doing, specifically John Fay, C. Trent Rosecrans, Zach Buchanan, Mo Egger, Chris Welsh, Doug Gray, and Chad Dotson. This community is amazing to be a part of, and I’m confident that my replacement will be welcomed the same way you all welcomed me.

Special thanks to the RR writers, especially Wick Terrell, who has been picking up my slack longer than I probably care to admit. The Reds community is lucky to have such a cadre of talented writers, and it’s been inspiring to me to be associated with you all. Thanks to Wick, Scrabbles, Cy, Derek, Aaron, Mitchell, Daniel, Tara, Tony, Eric, Matt, Kerry, Bryan, Weez, Andrew, Graham, Scott, Riverfront, KCGard, RijoSabes, Turtle, and anyone else I’m forgetting. I can’t wait to continue to read you guys for years to come.

Finally, thank you, the Red Reporter community. This is a special community, and I’m humbled to be a part of it, and hope to continue to be part of it for years to come. Every single one of you who comments and hangs out in game threads contributes to the community here, and makes it a fun place to be. I’ve made some great real life friends through this community (I think I’ve met 50+ of you in person), and I’ll always be thankful that a little pocket of the internet gave me so much value in life.

See you at Game 2?