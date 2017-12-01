Felipe Rivero dumps Scott Boras
The Nightmare has become potentially a bit less of a nightmare for the Pirates. Felipe Rivero has dropped everybody’s favorite baseball figure, Scott Boras, as his agent. He’ll now be represented by Francis Marquez of Magnus Sports. Rivero is making this move on the eve of his first trip through the arbitration process, as a “super two.” MLBTR projects his salary at $3.1M.
