Felix Hernandez couldn't help but laugh at Adrian Beltre after an embarrassing swing and miss
Beltre is probably going to hear about this one for a while
Felix Hernandez and Adrian Beltre have had one of the more entertaining and humorous rivalries in baseball over the years, and that rivalry got another chapter on Tuesday night in Texas.
Hernandez was on the mound for the Mariners and managed to get Beltre to strike out swinging in the second inning. "Swinging" is pretty generous considering how foolish Beltre looked waving at Hernandez's 78-mph breaking ball.
The strikeout was so ugly that Beltre had to acknowledge how bad he looked, while Hernandez could barely keep himself together in the aftermath of his own destruction.
Hernandez and Beltre have had something of a personal rivalry for years now, though it's more friendly than anything else. It appears that they genuinely enjoy messing with one another (although who doesn't enjoy messing with Beltre?), and it has resulted in plenty of unadulterated joy for fans watching them go at it.
Beltre probably isn't thrilled that he came away on the short end of this latest installment of that rivalry, but at least he was able to laugh at himself.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Werth tried to join every team but Mets
Werth says he wouldn't play for the Mets
-
MLB Tuesday: Nationals, Harper stay hot
Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action
-
Sox broadcaster Remy has cancer again
Remy has been with NESN since 1988
-
Bauer in career year loves his WAR
Bauer made sure to point out he leads the league in WAR after his outing Monday
-
MLB, Indians unveil 2019 All-Star logo
Cleveland will host the All-Star game for the first time since 1997 next year
-
Baseball player calls umpire trash
If you're going to get ejected, you might as well make the most of it