Felix Hernandez moved to bullpen by Mariners after 398 career starts for franchise

Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez has never pitched out of the bullpen. All 398 of his career appearances have been starts. That's about to change.

Hernandez, who entered Friday with a 5.73 ERA and 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 starts, is headed to the bullpen -- at least for the time being:

It's official, Felix is going to the bullpen, for now. Servais said he talked with him before the game. In addition to doing what is best for the team right now, he wanted to take some of the pressure off Felix. Could work his way back into the rotation this year. #Mariners — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 10, 2018

Shifting Hernandez to the bullpen opens up a spot for Erasmo Ramirez, who has been limited to two appearances this season due to injury. Ramirez may not be in line to make the next start, however, barring a change in plans:

Servais said Erasmo Ramirez will likely make another rehab start in the coming days. There were some mechanical issues in his last outing on Sunday. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 8, 2018

It's worth noting the M's called up both Casey Lawrence and Christian Bergman on Thursday. Either could be used in a spot start.

How did Hernandez respond to the move after the game when questioned by reporters?

Felix: “I got nothing to say.” — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 10, 2018

While the Mariners are leaving the door open for Hernandez to work his way back into the rotation between now and the end of the season, it's hard to see how that would happen save for another injury. He has, by far, the worst numbers of any of their starting options.

Hernandez is due nearly $28 million for next season, the final guaranteed year of his contract.