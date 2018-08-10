Felix Hernandez moved to bullpen by Mariners after 398 career starts for franchise
Hernandez will shift to relief to make way for Erasmo Ramirez
Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez has never pitched out of the bullpen. All 398 of his career appearances have been starts. That's about to change.
Hernandez, who entered Friday with a 5.73 ERA and 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 starts, is headed to the bullpen -- at least for the time being:
Shifting Hernandez to the bullpen opens up a spot for Erasmo Ramirez, who has been limited to two appearances this season due to injury. Ramirez may not be in line to make the next start, however, barring a change in plans:
It's worth noting the M's called up both Casey Lawrence and Christian Bergman on Thursday. Either could be used in a spot start.
How did Hernandez respond to the move after the game when questioned by reporters?
While the Mariners are leaving the door open for Hernandez to work his way back into the rotation between now and the end of the season, it's hard to see how that would happen save for another injury. He has, by far, the worst numbers of any of their starting options.
Hernandez is due nearly $28 million for next season, the final guaranteed year of his contract.
