Major League Baseball suspended Rangers relief pitcher Ian Gibaut three games and manager Chris Woodward one game for their actions during Monday's game against the Padres. Woodward will serve his suspension Tuesday, but Gibaut has elected to appeal the ban, making him available to pitch for the foreseeable future. The suspensions were for Gibault intentionally throwing at Manny Machado following a grand slam by Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count in the eighth inning of a seven-run game and irked Texas for breaking baseball's "unwritten rules."

Here's the official announcement made by former big-league pitcher and MLB chief disciplinarian Chris Young:

Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut has received a three-game suspension for his actions in the top of the eighth inning of Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Machado of the Padres immediately following the grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. In addition, Rangers manager Chris Woodward has received a one-game suspension as a result of Gibaut's actions. Both Gibaut and Woodward received undisclosed fines as part of the discipline.

Gibaut threw a pitch behind Manny Machado in the at-bat after the grand slam. After the pitch, all of the game's umpires gathered to discuss, but there were no warnings or ejections handed out at the time.

"I didn't like it, personally. ... There's a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game," Woodward said after the game.

The Padres will continue their four-game road series against the Rangers on Tuesday afternoon.