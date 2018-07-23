Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably best prospect in the minors, will miss rest of season due to thumb injury

Here's bad news for those who like good young players.

San Diego Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of the season once he undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb:

In less positive news for the Padres, further testing confirmed Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained an avulsion fracture in his left thumb. He will undergo season-ending surgery tomorrow. Expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks, which should leave him time to prepare for winter ball. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 23, 2018

Tatis, 19, will finish the season having hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 88 games at Double-A San Antonio -- impressive marks given his youth and ability to play shortstop. Just last week ESPN.com's Keith Law ranked Tatis as the best prospect in baseball, noting he looks to be a "high-impact" player.

Although we won't see Tatis on a field again this season, expect him to make his big-league debut sometime sooner than later in 2019. He has the chance to be another special youngster.