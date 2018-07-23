Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably best prospect in the minors, will miss rest of season due to thumb injury
The Padres prospect had hit .286 with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases in Double-A
Here's bad news for those who like good young players.
San Diego Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of the season once he undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb:
Tatis, 19, will finish the season having hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 88 games at Double-A San Antonio -- impressive marks given his youth and ability to play shortstop. Just last week ESPN.com's Keith Law ranked Tatis as the best prospect in baseball, noting he looks to be a "high-impact" player.
Although we won't see Tatis on a field again this season, expect him to make his big-league debut sometime sooner than later in 2019. He has the chance to be another special youngster.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Monday: Philly greets Utley, Machado
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
Minor league team has sign language unis
Former MLB outfielder Curtis Pride will help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans host Deaf Awareness...
-
Trade rumors: Harvey market taking shape
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
SportsLine odds: Dodgers, Indians ahead
We've almost to the non-waiver trade deadline, so let's see how things project moving forw...
-
Tebow to undergo season-ending surgery
So much for a September call-up for the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback-turned-baseball...
-
Machado was told about trade days prior
Machado knew he had been traded nearly four days before it was made official, but he didn't...