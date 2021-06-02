San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs (CHC 4, SD 3) early because of right oblique tightness. After Tatis hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning, he was removed from the game and replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim.

The Padres gave an update soon after, citing his removal was for precautionary reasons. After the game, manager Jayce Tingler told reporters, including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, that Tatis will be day-to-day. Tingler said that Tatis was moving well tonight, but that they would re-evaluate Wednesday morning. Tingler also explained that the injury occurred on one of Tatis' swings.

On Tuesday, Tatis went 0 for 3. On the season, the 22-year-old is slashing .293/.376/.693 with 16 home runs (tied for second-most in MLB), 37 RBI, eight doubles and 12 stolen bases in 38 games. So far in 2021, Tatis has already had two stints on the injured list the season, the first because of a slight labrum tear in his left shoulder and the second due to a bout of COVID-19. This past offseason, Tatis signed a massive contract extension with San Diego worth $340 million over the next 14 years.

Heading into the series finale Wednesday with the Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Padres (34-22) have lost three straight. That puts them a half-game behind the best record in baseball, which belongs to the Giants (34-21), meaning the Padres are a half-game out of first place in the NL West as well.