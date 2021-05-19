The San Diego Padres are playing great baseball right now, and the team just got stronger. Superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer have been reinstated from the COVID-related injured list. Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 and Hosmer was sidelined due to contact tracing.

Heading into Wednesday's bout with the Rockies in Petco Park, the Padres have won eight of their last nine games and sit 26-17 on the season. That puts them just a half-game behind the best record in baseball, which belongs to the Giants, meaning the Padres are a half-game out in the NL West as well.

Hosmer, 31, is hitting .305/.370/.443 (133 OPS+) with six doubles, four homers and 21 RBI in 35 games this season.

Tatis, 22, has only managed 26 games this season due to a previous shoulder injury and now the COVID issue. He's hitting .240/.315/.552 (143 OPS+) with three doubles, nine homers, 14 RBI, 23 runs and seven steals.

Interestingly, the Padres are slotting Tatis fourth and Hosmer fifth in the lineup Wednesday. Tatis previously has batted mostly first or second and is hitting cleanup for the first time in his career. This appears to be a "hot hand" or "stick with what works" situation.

Trent Grisham sits at the top and he's having another good season. It makes sense.

Manny Machado hits second. This will be his sixth straight game there. In his last five games he's 5 for 19 with two doubles, a homer and six RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is third. Same as Machado, it's his sixth game in a row here. In his last five, he's 10 for 19 (.526) with two doubles and six runs scored.

With Tatis leaning so far this year much heavier on power than on-base skills and Hosmer in a nice position to rack up RBI, this might well end up sticking as their long-term 1-5 in the order.

The big picture remains, though: The Padres have two of their most important players back.