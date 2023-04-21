San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from suspension on Thursday and was in manager Bob Melvin's lineup for their night game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona – batting leadoff and manning right field.

Tatis in December of 2021 suffered a broken wrist that was the result of a motorcycle accident, and he was sidelined as he recovered from surgery to repair that fracture. In August of last year, not long after Tatis had begun his minor-league rehab assignment, he was hit with an 80-game suspension pursuant to a positive test for a performance-enhancing banned substance. While suspended, he underwent unrelated shoulder surgery and then a second procedure on his wrist. Add it all up, and Tatis on Thursday night will play in a major-league game for the first time since the last day of the 2021 season – 565 days ago, to be exact.

Accordingly, Tatis not long before first pitch addressed the media in a pregame setting for the first time in just as long. "Kinda like my debut in the big leagues," Tatis told reporters, including A.J. Cassavell. "It's kind of those nerves again. I'm just happy to be here. Grateful for the chance. And like I said we've got a long way to go. I can't wait to contribute, to be with my teammates and to be in that jungle."

Tatis' return to "that jungle" is of course a welcome one for the Padres. Even though they have plenty of star power in the lineup, what with the likes of Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts already in place, San Diego entered Thursday night's game ranking just 12th in the National League in runs scored and 13th in OPS.

As for the 24-year-old Tatis, he brings to the surprisingly listless San Diego attack a sparkling career slash line of .292/.369/.596 with 81 home runs and 522 stolen bases in 273 career games. He's in the third year of a 13-year, $340 million contract that he signed in February 2021.