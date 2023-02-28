Fernando Tatis Jr. took another step toward rejoining the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Tatís was in the starting lineup for the club's exhibition game against the NL West rival San Francisco Giants (GameTracker) and went 0-2 with a walk as the designated hitter. It was his first official game action since the final day of the 2021 regular season.

"I'm ready. I'm just checking boxes for the manager and for the team, but I'm definitely ready," Tatís told MLB.com on Monday. "... I just want to get out there. I miss the game so much. Like I mentioned, I haven't been on the field for a very long time. I just want to be out there with the boys, inside that lineup."

Tatís worked an eight-pitch walk against righty Alex Cobb in his first plate appearance and promptly stole second base with a feet-first slide, which is notable given his recent wrist surgeries. He has typically slid headfirst throughout his career. Tatís grounded out back to pitcher Ross Stripling on the first pitch of his second at-bat and in his third and final plate appearance struck out looking versus Taylor Rogers.

"Felt great," Tatís told reporters after the game Tuesday. "it's good to be back out there."

Tatís did not play last season first because of a wrist injury suffered during a motorcycle accident, and then because of an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. He is eligible to play in spring training despite having 20 games remaining on his suspension, which sets his return to the regular season lineup on Thursday, April 20th.

For Tatís, these spring at-bats are very important as he works his way back from a pair of left wrist surgeries as well as left shoulder surgery. Tatís started swinging a bat a few weeks ago and it will be a slow progression this spring as he builds back up. He has done a lot of rehab work in controlled settings on the backfields at the team's spring complex.

The Padres signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a massive 11-year, $280 million contract over the winter and they recently signed third baseman Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million extension. With those two entrenched on the infield, Tatís will move to right field, a position he played briefly in 2021.

Now 24, Tatís slashed .282/.364/.611 with 25 stolen bases and a National League-leading 42 home runs in only 130 games played in 2021. He's put up 13.6 WAR in only 273 career games and has twice finished in the top four of the MVP voting. Tatís has produced at a star level since making the Opening Day roster in 2019.

San Diego went 89-73 last season and advanced to the NLCS. They had a very busy offseason and ran their competitive balance tax payroll to $273 million. Only the New York Mets ($374 million) and New York Yankees ($292 million) have larger CBT payrolls.