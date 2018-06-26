Final MLB All-Star Game ballot update: Eight different teams currently represented in AL starting lineup

On Tuesday, July 18, baseball's best players and brightest starts will gather at Nationals Park for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. Although the game is in a National League city this year, the American League will be the home team.

MLB released the latest AL fan voting update for the All-Star Game starters Tuesday afternoon and there are no changes among the starters from last week. Here are the latest voting totals:

Jose Altuve, the league's leading vote-getter, has increased his lead at second base to a whopping 1.66 million votes, easily the largest lead at any position. There are relatively tight races at shortstop (167,541 votes) and catcher (159,030), otherwise there is a clear leader at each position.

The big story regarding the AL All-Star Game voting is that eight different teams are currently in line to have a player in the starting line. That would be a record. Only the Red Sox, with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, currently have two players among the voting leaders at their positions.

In my opinion, the fans are doing an excellent job with the voting this season. Lots of times a fan base will stuff the ballot box to get their guys into the lineup and hey, that's great. That's part of the fun. This year though, in both leagues, deserving players are in line to start. Well done, voters.

Fan voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game starters will run through July 5. Here is the ballot. Voting is online only this year.