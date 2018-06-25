Final MLB All-Star Game ballot update: Three-man race at second base in the National League voting

Here's who the NL All-Star starters would be if the voting ended today

All-Star balloting continues through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Major League Baseball has provided the final balloting update for the National League. Here it is: 

Freddie Freeman is out of control with his lead at first base, and rightfully so. He'd probably be the NL MVP if voting were held right now. Buster Posey has a small lead at catcher, with Willson Contreras and Kurt Suzuki in striking distance. Bryce Harper is hanging there at third and it's notable because his selection would put him in the Home Run Derby. Good on the fans with Brandon Crawford at shortstop. He's having a great season and deserves it. 

How about second base? Ozzie Albies remains in the lead, but both Javier Baez and Scooter Gennett have a realistic shot. 

Don't like the leader at a particular position? Do something about it. Go vote at MLB.com

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

