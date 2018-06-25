Final MLB All-Star Game ballot update: Three-man race at second base in the National League voting

All-Star balloting continues through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Major League Baseball has provided the final balloting update for the National League. Here it is:

Close National League Races at Second Base & Catcher as Camping World MLB All-Star Ballot Set for Final 10 Days of Voting. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/8PhBayuA7p — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 25, 2018

Freddie Freeman is out of control with his lead at first base, and rightfully so. He'd probably be the NL MVP if voting were held right now. Buster Posey has a small lead at catcher, with Willson Contreras and Kurt Suzuki in striking distance. Bryce Harper is hanging there at third and it's notable because his selection would put him in the Home Run Derby. Good on the fans with Brandon Crawford at shortstop. He's having a great season and deserves it.

How about second base? Ozzie Albies remains in the lead, but both Javier Baez and Scooter Gennett have a realistic shot.

Don't like the leader at a particular position? Do something about it. Go vote at MLB.com.