Fire alarm interrupts Austin Gomber's no-hit bid, but Joey Votto ends it altogether

The Cardinals rookie held the Reds without a hit for six innings before an alarm got in the way

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals had a rookie pitcher take a no-hitter deep against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career start. Believe it or not, the same thing happened Tuesday -- this time, it was Austin Gomber instead of Daniel Poncedeleon and, whereas Poncedeleon was lifted after seven no-hit frames, Gomber had the no-hitter broken up after an unlikely sequence.

How unlikely? Would you believe Gomber gave up a hit to Joey Votto following a seven-minute delay caused by a fire alarm? That's precisely what happened:

The Cardinals, for their part, had some fun with it:

That fun was short-lived, however, as Gomber gave up a game-tying home run to Eugenio Suarez three pitches later to make it 2-2. That was it for Gomber, who was replaced by Mike Mayers.

In all, Gomber finished his first start with 6 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball. He struck out six and walked two on 90 pitches -- and will have a heck of a story to tell his grandkids regardless. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES