Fire alarm interrupts Austin Gomber's no-hit bid, but Joey Votto ends it altogether
The Cardinals rookie held the Reds without a hit for six innings before an alarm got in the way
On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals had a rookie pitcher take a no-hitter deep against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career start. Believe it or not, the same thing happened Tuesday -- this time, it was Austin Gomber instead of Daniel Poncedeleon and, whereas Poncedeleon was lifted after seven no-hit frames, Gomber had the no-hitter broken up after an unlikely sequence.
How unlikely? Would you believe Gomber gave up a hit to Joey Votto following a seven-minute delay caused by a fire alarm? That's precisely what happened:
The Cardinals, for their part, had some fun with it:
That fun was short-lived, however, as Gomber gave up a game-tying home run to Eugenio Suarez three pitches later to make it 2-2. That was it for Gomber, who was replaced by Mike Mayers.
In all, Gomber finished his first start with 6 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball. He struck out six and walked two on 90 pitches -- and will have a heck of a story to tell his grandkids regardless.
