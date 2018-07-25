Fire alarm interrupts Austin Gomber's no-hit bid, but Joey Votto ends it altogether

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals had a rookie pitcher take a no-hitter deep against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career start. Believe it or not, the same thing happened Tuesday -- this time, it was Austin Gomber instead of Daniel Poncedeleon and, whereas Poncedeleon was lifted after seven no-hit frames, Gomber had the no-hitter broken up after an unlikely sequence.

How unlikely? Would you believe Gomber gave up a hit to Joey Votto following a seven-minute delay caused by a fire alarm? That's precisely what happened:

This is what it sounds like at Great American Ball Park as Gomber warms up. Bonkers alarm just turned off. #stlcards #MLB #Reds pic.twitter.com/aQDuYFNQtG — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 25, 2018

The Cardinals, for their part, had some fun with it:

We're running a fire drill right now?! pic.twitter.com/bvayaVQUGT — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 25, 2018

That fun was short-lived, however, as Gomber gave up a game-tying home run to Eugenio Suarez three pitches later to make it 2-2. That was it for Gomber, who was replaced by Mike Mayers.

If Eugenio Suárez isn't on your radar, get a new radar!#RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/9iGNlDgEN1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 25, 2018

In all, Gomber finished his first start with 6 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball. He struck out six and walked two on 90 pitches -- and will have a heck of a story to tell his grandkids regardless.