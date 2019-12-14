Fire breaks out at Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, but no injuries reported

Saturday afternoon a fire broke out at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers that is currently under construction. The Arlington Fire Department confirmed there were no injuries, according to Associated Press.

WFAA ABC reports the fire was located in the upper concourse. Heavy plumes of black smoke were visible to the public:

This is coming from the new Rangers ballpark right now. pic.twitter.com/iKxDlCitQa — Anthony Andro (@aandro) December 14, 2019

The Arlington Fire Department needed approximately one hour to contain the fire. The cause is unknown and an investigation is currently underway. The Rangers have not yet commented on the fire.

It's unclear whether the fire will delay the opening of Globe Life Field. Construction is scheduled to be completed on March 1 and the first event at the ballpark is a concert on March 14. The Rangers play their 2020 home opener on Tuesday, March 31, against the Angels.