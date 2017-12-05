First “freed” Braves’ prospect signs with Royals
First “freed” Braves’ prospect signs with Royals
The first of the Atlanta prospects who were made conditional free agents by MLB has signed with Kansas City. Right-hander Yefri Del Rosario looked to be one of the most promising of the group of a dozen Braves’ prospects who were given until January 15 to sign with another team if they wanted to collect an additional signing bonus. The Royals gave Del Rosario $650,000, which is $100,000 more than the Pirates have paid any international amateur since 2012. The Pirates still have $2.2M unspent in their 2017-18 international bonus pool.
In other semi-international news, the Cardinals have agreed to terms with right-hander Miles Mikolas on a two-year deal worth $15.5M. The Pirates briefly acquired Mikolas back in 2013, along with Jaff Decker, for Alex Dickerson. They traded Mikolas a month later to Texas for Chris McGuiness. Mikolas went on to considerable success in Japan from 2014-16. Dickerson had a promising 2016 season with San Diego, but missed all of 2017 due to injury. McGuiness hasn’t played in the majors since that trade. Decker had a .598 OPS in very brief appearances over two years with the Pirates.
-
Cards add starter returning from Japan
Miles Mikolas rounded into an excellent starter in three years in NPB and here's what that...
-
Report: Rangers sign Minor to start
Minor has experience as a starter but thrived in the KC bullpen last season
-
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton might be coming to light
-
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
-
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
-
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...