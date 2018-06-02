First-place Red Sox finally send Mookie Betts to disabled list with abdominal strain

Betts missed five games before finally heading to the DL

Mookie Betts has been one of baseball's top performers this season. In 48 games, he's hit .359/.437/.750 with 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases -- impressive figures, to be certain.

Unfortunately, Betts won't be adding to those totals for at least a few days. On Friday, the Boston Red Sox placed him on the disabled list due to an abdominal strain:

Betts had already missed five games due to the injury, with his most recent appearance coming on May 26. Between Betts being shelved and Dustin Pedroia's sore knee requiring some rest, the Red Sox have been playing shorthanded. Manager Alex Cora figures to split the right-field reps between J.D. Martinez (opening up DH for others), Brock Holt, and Blake Swihart.

The Red Sox have two hitters in Triple-A who are on the 40-man roster: Tzu-Wei Lin and Sam Travis. Lin has outperformed Travis, and his ability to play up the middle figures to earn him the nod.

Boston entered Friday 39-18, good for a 1 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees.

