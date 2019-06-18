First-place Twins place breakout star Byron Buxton on injured list following hit by pitch

The Minnesota Twins entered Tuesday 10 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central and tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the sport's largest division lead. Unfortunately, if the Twins are to maintain the gap between themselves and Cleveland, they'll have to do it without starting center fielder Byron Buxton for at least the next few days. That's because on Tuesday Minnesota placed Buxton on the injured list due to a bruised wrist.

Here's more on the injury, courtesy of the club's press release:

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day Injured List (retro to June 15) with a right wrist contusion, an injury he suffered after getting hit by a pitch on Friday vs. Kansas City. Buxton has played in 65 games for the Twins this season, hitting .266 (55-for-207) with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 38 RBI, 40 runs scored and an .851 OPS.

Buxton, 25, is in the midst of a breakout season. Touted for years as one of baseball's best young talents, he's currently on pace to post new career-bests in each of the triple-slash categories. Factor in his well-above-average defense and his ability to impact the game on the basepaths (he's swiped 10 bags on 13 tries), and he seems to be developing into the star-caliber player the Twins always envisioned he would become. All Minnesota can do now is hope for a quick recovery -- and that the time off doesn't negatively impact his play.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A. Cave, 26, hasn't performed well in 49 trips to the plate this season. He did, however, hit .269/.316/.481 in 309 plate appearances last season. Cave figures to see some burn in center -- so far, the Twins have had Max Kepler slide over from right, with Marwin Gonzalez slotting into the vacant spot.