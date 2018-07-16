First-time All-Star Jed Lowrie might be the feel-good story of the Midsummer Classic

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Each year at the All-Star Game, it's teeming with good stories. Naturally, many of those good stories are about first-time All-Stars. In the case of Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie, it's a great story.

Consider ...

Lowrie is an 11-year veteran.

He's 34 years old.

He's been on the DL over the years for multiple injuries, including multiple fractures. Through 2016, Lowrie had only topped 100 games played in a season twice. He only topped 140 games played once.

He's in the golden era of his career now. Last season was the best in the career of Lowrie to that point. He hit .277/.360/.448, setting career highs in doubles, runs, walks and WAR (4.0). This year, Lowrie sits at .285/.357/.492 (135 OPS+) with 25 doubles, 16 homers (already ties a career high) and 62 RBI. He's already been worth 3.5 WAR and is the best position player on a team that has won 21 of its last 27 games and is making a run at the second AL Wild Card.

He's also an All-Star. While he was brimming with excitement, CBS Sports was able to catch up with him Monday.

"I really don't think words do [how he feels] justice, especially at this point in my career," Lowrie said. "It's my 11th season and the dedication, the work, the time, the adversity that has gone into that moment. I don't think words do it justice."

As for what he's most looking forward to:

"I'm really looking forward to the Home Run Derby," he said. "I can take my kids down there. My son will be two in October, my daughter will be five. I think that'll be a fun moment for me as a father to take them down for that."

After that, it's time for him to be a participant with the AL All-Stars as a peer.

"I'm just enjoying the clubhouse. You don't walk into a clubhouse with the amount of talent that's down there every single day, so just being around the guys, having that banter with the best players in the game. It's gonna be thrilling. It's something that I will be able to say the rest of my life."

And rightfully so. It's a well-deserved honor for a player on a good team having the best year of his career. All this from a guy at age 34 who has changed teams five times and dealt with lots of adversity along the way.

In a sea of good stories, Lowrie strikes me as a great story. Good for him.