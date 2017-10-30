Five reasons why the Dodgers should feel optimistic about overcoming a 3-2 deficit

Thanks to their riveting walk-off win in Game 5 on Sunday night, the Houston Astros are now one win away from the first World Series championship in franchise history. The 'Stros in Game 5 became only the second team in World Series history to erase multiple three-run deficits in one game.

The hero of Game 5? Well, there were lots of them. It was Alex Bregman who came through with the 10th inning walk-off single against Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. That happened after the Dodgers rallied for three runs to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

According to SportsLine, the Astros now have a 71 percent chance to win the World Series. They have to win one of the next two games, and will have Justin Verlander on the mound in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Verlander is pretty much the only ace who has pitched like an ace this postseason. Everyone else has had a hiccup at some point.

Given how Game 5 unfolded, it can be easy to think the Dodgers are doomed, that the Astros have all the momentum and they'll win Game 6 behind Verlander. Momentum isn't really a thing in sports though. If it were, the Astros would've gone undefeated after Game 2. They wouldn't have come back from down 4-0 in Game 5. Momentum can change in an instant, therefore it's worthless.

The Dodgers didn't win 104 games during the regular season by accident. They are very capable of winning Games 6 and 7, even against a team as great as the Astros. Are they facing an uphill climb? Sure. But the series is far from over. Here are five things the Dodgers can feel good about going into Game 6.

The offense is clicking

Los Angeles scored five runs in the ninth inning to win Game 4 before putting 12 runs on the board in Game 5. They've scored 17 runs in their last 11 offensive innings. Cody Bellinger, who started the World Series 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts, has come out of his slump the last two games. Both Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig got big hits in Game 5 after struggling earlier in the World Series. The Dodgers lead all teams in runs scored this postseason.

Dodgers: 78 runs in 13 games Astros: 73 runs in 16 games Yankees: 51 runs in 13 games

If nothing else, the Dodgers should feel pretty good about their ability to put runs on the board right now. The offense is locked in.

The bullpen gets a much-needed rest

Monday is a travel day and guaranteed off-day for a so obviously fatigued bullpen. For both teams, really. Brandon Morrow pitched for the third straight day and the fifth time in six days in Game 5, and was so clearly out of gas. Jansen was missing up in the zone consistently in the 10th inning of Game 5, his second inning of work, which is a classic sign of fatigue. Kenta Maeda threw 42 pitches Friday and another 25 on Sunday.

No one feels good physically this time of year. Everyone is beat up and running on fumes, especially the bullpens given how much teams rely on their relief crews in October. The Dodgers have a clear bullpen advantage over the Astros, at least on paper, and they'll go into Game 6 knowing their top three relievers (Jansen, Morrow, Maeda) were able to rest Monday. One day is not much, but it's a heck of a lot better than playing Game 6 the day after Game 5.

Houston's bullpen is still a mess

The 'Stros have the same advantage. Their bullpen will get to rest as on Monday as well, though their bullpen has been a liability all postseason, and Game 5 was no different. Six Houston relievers combined to allow eight runs in 6 1/3 innings in Game 5. That includes the three runs Chris Devenski allowed in the ninth inning to blow the save.

So far this postseason the Astros bullpen has a 5.94 ERA -- that's 35 runs in 53 innings -- and that includes heroic efforts by starters Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 7 of the ALCS (four-inning save) and Brad Peacock in Game 3 of the World Series (3 2/3 inning save). Manager A.J. Hinch's best relievers have been starters. Ken Giles is out as closer and there's not much reason to trust Devenski or Will Harris right now.

Verlander is a horse who can pitch deep into games. He's shown that this postseason and he's shown that throughout his career. The best plan of attack for the Dodgers in Game 6 figures to be run up Verlander's pitch count and get him out of the game as early as possible. The sooner Hinch has to turn to his bullpen, the better it is for the Dodgers. Houston's relievers have been unable to stop the bleeding all October.

They're going home

The World Series is now heading back to Dodger Stadium. The 2017 season will end in Los Angeles one way or another. And so far this postseason, playing at home has been a boon for the Dodgers while playing on the road has been a challenge for the 'Stros.

Dodgers at home: 5-1 (+14 run differential)

5-1 (+14 run differential) Astros on the road: 2-5 (-21 run differential)

The Astros did win Game 2 in Dodger Stadium -- in rather dramatic fashion, I should add -- so of course playing at home doesn't equal a guaranteed win for the Dodgers. Is it an advantage? Clearly yes. Players are more comfortable in their home ballparks, with their fans behind them, and sleeping in their own beds.

Also, there will be no DH in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Losing the DH hurts AL teams more than adding the DH helps NL teams. The Astros are losing a big bat the rest of the series, be it Evan Gattis or Carlos Beltran. The DH allowed the Dodgers to play Enrique Hernandez and Charlie Culberson in Games 3-5. Losing them won't hurt the Dodgers as much as the Astros losing Gattis or Beltran.

A Game 6 win bodes well for Game 7

Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in the World Series have gone on to win the series 67.7 percent of the time. That's good news for the Astros. The bad news: things are different when the team trailing 3-2 is heading home for Game 6.

Since 1985, teams going home down 3-2 win series half the time, 14 of 28. When they win Game Six, they're 14-2 in Game Seven. #dodgers — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) October 30, 2017

That second stat is mind-blowing. Only twice in 16 chances has a team lost the series after winning Game 6 at home to force Game 7. Keep in mind the Astros are one of those 14 teams to win the series after going home down 3-2. They were down 3-2 to the Yankees when they returned home for Game 6 of the ALCS, then won Game 6 and 7 to advance to the World Series.

For all intents and purposes, the Dodgers have to win two Game 7s now. But, since the LCS expanded to a best-of-seven in 1985, history suggests Los Angeles will have the advantage in Game 7 should they find a way to win Game 6. So maybe there is much a thing as momentum in sports after all?