Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.

Let's try to help those feelings go away, shall we?

First off, it was a great year for the Mariners. What a fun team. After snapping that 21-year playoff drought, the team treated fans to that exceptionally fun Game 1 victory in the Wild Card Series before the historic comeback in Game 2 to sweep the Blue Jays. Hopefully that's the lasting memory of the 2022 season for most fans.

There's a good chance it's also a springboard to better times. Another drought is most decidedly not around the corner. This team will be back to the October stage very soon, probably in 2023. Here's why.

1. Julio!

One of the most exciting players in baseball -- which is saying something, because we are loaded with exciting, young talent right now -- already at age 21 is Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners star going to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2022 and there's likely a future MVP season coming, maybe more than one.

Remember, he got off to a slow start at the plate, which is completely understandable given his age and the adjustment period. It just didn't take long. If you start with April 22, he hit .298/.357/.542 on the season. He hit 28 home runs. He stole 25 bases. He played outstanding defense in center field. He made some serious noise in the Home Run Derby. He has a winning smile. OK, let's not get carried away here, but he's absolutely everything you could possibly want in a face of the franchise. And he's already signed to a long-term deal.

2. Strong rotation

Hopefully not lost in that 18-inning affair was the start from rookie George Kirby. He worked seven scoreless innings and that was after getting the save in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. The great playoff showing concluded a rookie year for Kirby in which he started 25 games and pitched to a 3.39 ERA (109 ERA+) and 1.21 WHIP with 133 strikeouts against 22 walks in 130 innings in the regular season. He was only 24 years old and he'll be a rotation fixture for years to come.

And it's possible -- even if unlikely -- he's the Mariners' fourth starter next year.

Fellow youngster Logan Gilbert was 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He struck out 174 in 185 2/3 innings. At age 25, it was his second season but first full year in the rotation, so there's still room for improvement.

Lefty Robbie Ray was a relative disappointment this season for sure (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 K, 189 IP), but he's only one year removed from winning the Cy Young and he's not old. The skill set is still there.

And, of course, there's Luis Castillo. He was well worth the hefty price they paid to get him at the trade deadline. He was an ace in the regular season and more than looked the part in the playoffs. He's now signed long term and will be the Opening Day starter next year.

3. Stellar bullpen

The Mariners ranked sixth in the majors in bullpen ERA this season. We got a glimpse at how nasty they can in that marathon game on Saturday, if we're looking for some silver lining. Of course, Mariners fans already knew about the group. Andrés Muñoz has filthy stuff. Paul Sewald and Penn Murfee are very good. Erik Swanson had a 1.68 ERA! Matt Brash needs to get the walks under control, but we saw his significant upside in the playoffs. Speaking of the playoffs, I'll simply say they could use a high-leverage left-hander and we don't need to speak any further about, well, you know. Otherwise they are set.

4. Aggressive front office

No one will ever accuse president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto of being too shy to make transactions. He's been pushing hard for a playoff breakthrough, almost to a fault, and it finally came to fruition in 2022.

He will not stop now. The Mariners have a good farm system and there are two ways in which that can benefit a franchise.

1. Use the prospects in the majors when they are ready, as we've seen with players like Kirby and Rodríguez.

2. Use the prospects as currency to acquire proven talent when in "win-now" mode, as we saw the Mariners do in acquiring Castillo.

They might not necessarily need to further explore the No. 2 option, because they aren't in terrible shape for free agency. As things stand, they are looking at around a $120 million payroll for next season. They were over $140 million from 2016-19 and there's more excitement around the team than there has been in two decades. Don't expect a spending spree or anything, but they can certainly make additions. They will.

Where?

5. They have room for more bats

The focus this offseason should be on bats. The Mariners were sixth in the AL in OPS and eighth in runs scored, but those who watched them on a daily basis will tell you consistency was a big issue. They'd go through stretches where they looked like the team we saw in their first four playoff games and then stretches where they looked like they would never score again.

They hit just .230 as a team and only the Pirates and A's ranked lower. The elimination of the shift and internal improvement from younger players -- and veterans like Jesse Winker who should be much better -- will help.

Adam Frazier, Mitch Haniger and Carlos Santana are free agents.

In the outfield, the Mariners could try to rely on someone from the Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis and Jarred Kelenic group to take one of the full-time spots aside Julio. Might they re-sign Haniger to stay in right? Perhaps.

In terms of corner outfield bats (remember, there's a DH spot, too) that could be attractive in free agency, it's not a very fruitful class after Aaron Judge. They'd be looking at past-prime guys like Andrew McCutchen and Michael Brantley or shopping in the aisle that has the likes of Joc Pederson, Corey Dickerson, Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini. Good enough players, but nothing that'll knock you over. Maybe Andrew Benintendi would fit in terms of hoping to help the team batting average.

On that front, I wonder if they could pry José Abreu from Chicago. He's 35, sure, but still hit .304 with a .378 on-base percentage this season. He'd greatly help the consistency in the middle of the order. J.D. Martinez is also a free agent if they wanted to look at a short-term DH deal.

Regardless of the path they take in shoring up the roster this coming offseason, the Mariners have arrived. They'll continue to be relevant in 2023, as they will contend again and host the All-Star Game.