Five things to know about Rich Hill's near perfect game and no-hitter

The big news concerning Major League Baseball on Wednesday night was Rich Hill excellent outing that turned into a loss. He only had a perfect game ruined by teammates -- Logan Forsythe error in the ninth and zero run support. He then took a loss by allowing a walk-off homer in the 10th inning.

Let's break down five things to know.

The performance was done in reverse on Tuesday

In Cleveland on Tuesday night, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor . He wouldn't allow a hit the rest of the way, facing only 27 batters (he walked one, but that runner was erased by a double play).

This is little more than an oddity, but it's an incredibly fun one especially given that these things happened just about 24 hours apart.

This time, Roberts let his guy go

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has shown that he's more worried about the big picture than any individual game twice before in these situations.

In his first week on the job last season, he pulled rookie starter Ross Stripling after 7 1/3 no-hit innings due to workload concerns. He came under fire from many fans and media alike for not letting the kid chase history, but Roberts wasn't too worried about it. He's a good fit with this front office because he's more worried about the long-term health of his guy and also was smart enough to realize that Stripling was incredibly unlikely to finish the thing without needing something like 140 pitches. He pulled him before it got bad.

Later last year, Hill had thrown seven perfect innings before being removed from the game. It wasn't workload. It was a case where Hill, who has an extensive recent history of blisters, had some "heat" on his finger, per Roberts. As the Dodgers were approaching what they hoped was a deep postseason run, Roberts was more worried about having his number two starter at full strength than letting said starter pursue individual glory in the regular season.

Still, the moves might have had some wondering about Roberts' mindset when it came to no-hitters and/or perfect games.

Let those concerns wash away after Roberts let Hill take the ball for the 10th inning on Wednesday. Hill is a veteran, he obviously wasn't in danger of a blister and his workload wasn't too high, so Roberts sent him back out.

Add all this together and it's a case of a good manager always doing what he thinks is in the best interest of his players.

This was the fifth no-hitter in 2017 broken up in the ninth or later

On April 18, the Miami Marlins were working on a combination no-hitter until Mitch Haniger doubled with one out in the ninth. Wei-Yin Chen , Brad Ziegler and Kyle Barraclough were working on the feat.

On June 30, Atlanta Braves ' youngster Mike Foltynewicz took a no-no into the ninth only to see Matt Olson of the A's homer.

We all remember Kyle Freeland on the day before the All-Star break, right? It was July 9 and he almost threw a no-hitter in Coors Field. It would've been the Colorado Rockies ' first-ever at their home venue, but Melky Cabrera singled with one out in the ninth.

Then, on trade deadline day, Washington Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez coughed up a Dee Gordon single to lead off the ninth inning, breaking up what would have been an amazing story.

Hill becomes 14th to join this group

Previously, there have been 13 outings in recorded history where a pitcher or pitchers got through nine innings without having allowed a hit and still needed to go to extra innings. Nonohitters.com has a good list for those interested in the whole thing.

Perhaps the most famous in history is that of Harvey Haddix in 1959. He was perfect through 12 innings. A ridiculous 36 up and 36 down, but the game was still tied. An error broke up the perfecto and was followed by a sac bunt and intentional walk (to Hank Aaron). To that point, it's reasonable to say that Haddix went through 39 hitters without having really made a mistake. He made one on the 40th, though, in the form of a walk-off homer by Joe Adcock. Another wrinkle: The final score was just 1-0 and the play was ruled a double, since Aaron walked off the field before touching home plate.

The most recent instance was Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez in 1995. He was perfect through nine and took the ball in the 10th. He was then removed after giving up a leadoff double to Bip Roberts. Still, Pedro got the win, as the Expos had scored in the top of the 10th and Mel Rojas closed things down.

Hill wasn't as fortunate. He's now part of a bit of a dubious club.

He's alone here, though

Rich Hill is only starting pitcher on record to suffer a loss while having a line featuring 1 hit, 0 walks and at least 10 Ks. pic.twitter.com/Y74Z1WlSEH — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 24, 2017

Ouch.

Hill can comfort himself with the Dodgers' 21-game lead in the NL West.