'Florida Man Night,' where one law will be broken per inning, is actually coming to a minor league ballpark

If you don't know about Florida Man, here's a rundown: It's a meme that pokes fun at all of the crazy headlines that come out of Florida from people getting arrested for weird things. Or, if you ask the television show "Atlanta," it's one man who's also a government operative.

Whatever you choose to believe, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp -- the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate -- are hosting "Florida Man Night" in what is one of the weirder promotions out there. The team will break a "weird Florida law every inning" on July 26, according to the team.

PROMO HIGHLIGHT>> Florida Man Night - July 26 - Join us as we attempt to break a weird Florida law every inning! pic.twitter.com/e9I2U2i47O — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) March 7, 2019

If nothing else it's a unique idea. Although announcing you're committing crimes is quite the power move.

Now, there are plenty of laws that are very breakable while also being harmless. Florida is full of dumb laws, every state is. Some of them are incredibly harmful -- for example, it is illegal to sell your children in Florida. That law probably won't be broken. On the lighter side, if an elephant is left tied to a parking meter, you have to pay for the elephant like it's a vehicle, so that would be a show. Women also can't parachute on Sundays, which sounds like like that would be in "Parks and Recreation."

There are tons of other stupid laws out there. Men not being able to wear strapless gowns in public and no singing in public while wearing a swimsuit might be some of the laws we end up seeing broken. Who knows which other ones we may see fall.