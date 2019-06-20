Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin retires after 40 seasons following run to 2019 College World Series
Martin's Seminoles were eliminated from the College World Series on Wednesday
With the 4-1 elimination-game loss to Texas Tech in the College World Series on Wednesday, Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin ended his legendary career. The 75-year-old Martin steps away after 40 seasons in the Seminoles dugout and a record 2,029 wins. Martin is not only the all-time wins leader among NCAA baseball coaches, but he's also the all-time leader across all NCAA sports:
In addition to those 17 College World Series appearances, Martin's saw the Seminoles qualify for the NCAA Tournament in each of his 40 seasons on the bench. The team never won the national championship, but Florida State did win 11 Metro Conference titles and nine ACC titles.
Here are the final moments of Martin's career:
And here's his last speech to his team:
As the Tallahassee Democrat reports, Martin's son, Mike Martin Jr., is a leading candidate to become the Seminoles next head coach. Martin Jr. has spent the last 22 seasons as an assistant under his father.
The 2019 College World Series is down to five teams: Texas Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Michigan and Vanderbilt. You can find the full schedule and bracket here.
