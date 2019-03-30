Former AL MVP Mo Vaughn weighs in on whether the Red Sox can repeat and Mike Trout’s megadeal

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Mo Vaughn joined David Samson on CBS Sports HQ (video above), where he discussed his expectations for Mike Trout and the Angels, and whether or not the Red Sox can repeat as World Series champions.

Vaughn, who played for the Red Sox for the first eight seasons of his career, shared his thoughts on why it's going to be difficult for Boston to repeat as World Series champions in 2019.

"I think it takes a tremendous amount of concentration to do that," Vaughn told Samson. No team has been able to defend its championship since the New York Yankees won three consecutive World Series championships from 1998 to 2000.

"You look at that Yankees team in '98, they were just so power-packed, it was going to be tough to beat them anyway, Vaughn said. "It's hard to do because you have to concentrate and focus. Everything has to go right, no injuries, no pitching injuries. Eight guys playing consistently all year long, without missing a lot of time. Teams don't go back because they're bad, teams don't make it because they have injuries."

Last year, Boston's 2018 title team cemented their place as one of the greatest teams in baseball history. They won 108 games in the regular season en route to their championship, and put up legendary team numbers including a 112 OPS+ by its hitters, 117 ERA+ by its pitchers and a +229 run differential overall.

"[Boston] had that outfield, J.D. [Martinez] was consistent," Vaughn said. "They had their core personnel with no injuries and that's how you win."

In the 2019 season opener, the Red Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners 12-4 as Chris Sale had the worst start of his Red Sox career when he gave up seven runs on six hits. In his four previous Opening Day starts, Sale allowed six runs total in 28 innings.

Vaughn, who won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1995, shared his praise for another MVP in Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout.

"I really like Mike Trout," Vaughn said. "I like Manny Machado, I like Bryce Harper but I really, really like Mike Trout. This guy comes to play and plays hard every single day. The one thing you know about Mike Trout is he's going to show up and play hard and do everything on the field to win a ball game. That guy is going to do everything necessary everyday to win and I have no problem with him signing for $430 million dollars."

