Former All-Star outfielder Lenny Dykstra indicted on drug, threat charges

Longtime big-league outfielder Lenny Dykstra was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Dykstra is facing three third-degree charges: possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and making terroristic threats. Each stems from the May incident Dykstra had with an Uber driver, during which he allegedly held a gun to the driver's head. Here's more, courtesy of the AP:

Dykstra claimed the driver threatened and tried to kidnap him early on the morning of May 23 after Dykstra asked to change the trip's destination. At a news conference a few weeks after the incident, Dykstra said the driver locked the car's doors and sped up, and that he was "literally in fear of my life."



The driver told a different story. He allegedly told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found. Police said they found the drugs among Dykstra's possessions.

Dykstra could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to Suzanne Russell of the Courier News. This is far from his first run-in with the law. Dykstra served more than a year of jail time beginning in 2012 after pleading no contest to charges that included grand theft auto.

Dykstra played in part of 12 big-league seasons with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He posted a 120 OPS+ for his career and was a three-time All-Star. He was part of the Mets' 1986 World Series title team.

Dykstra will turn 56 years old come February.