Former Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to the drug-overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Kay was found guilty in February for the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The 27-year-old pitcher was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas on July 1, 2019 with traces of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system. Kay was accused of obtaining oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and distributing them to players. The trial included testimonies from current and former MLB players who said they had received opioid pills from him. These players included Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin, and Cam Bedrosian. According to testimony and court documents, Kay also used the drugs himself.

CBS News Forth Worth reported that Judge Terry Means said he was "dreading" the sentence for Kay, because he thought the 20-year minimum was excessive. However, the judge changed his mind after recorded phone calls from prison and emails allegedly showed Kay disparaging the jury, Skaggs, his family and prosecutors. Means added two more years to the sentence for the "refusal to accept responsibility and even be remorseful for something you caused," as reported by the Washington Post.

"We are very grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay. Today's sentencing isn't about the number of years the defendant received," read a statement released by Skaggs' family after the sentencing.

"The real issue in this case is holding accountable the people who are distributing the deadly drug fentanyl. It is killing tens of thousands of people every year in our country and destroying families along with it. We will continue the fight to hold responsible those who allowed Kay to provide a deadly drug to Tyler. But for their actions, Tyler would still be with us today."