Former big-league outfielder Oscar Gamble dies at age 68
Gamble spent part of 17 seasons in the majors
Longtime big-league outfielder Oscar Gamble died on on Wednesday, per MLB.com and Gamble's agent, Andrew Levy. The cause of death was not revealed.
Gamble spent part of 17 seasons in the majors, stretching from 1969-1985. He played for seven teams, appearing most frequently with the New York Yankees, with whom he enjoyed two separate stints. Gamble finished his career with 200 home runs and with a slash line of .265/.356/.454. He earned an MVP vote in 1977 following the finest season of his career.
Gamble was perhaps best known for reasons beyond his play, including his hairdo, which landed him an advertisement deal with Afro Sheen. He also uttered one of the most memorable lines in baseball history when talking about the dysfunction within the Yankees clubhouse: "They don't think it be like it be, but it do."
Gamble was 68 years old.
