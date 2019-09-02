Former Braves manager Bobby Cox attends first game in Atlanta since suffering stroke

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was in attendance for Monday's Labor Day matinee between the Braves and Blue Jays in Atlanta -- his first game since suffering a stroke five months ago.

Cox, 78, received a grand welcome to the ballpark, meeting with the team upon arrival and then watching the game from the luxury box of Braves chairman Terry McGuirk. The hometown club made sure to put on a good show, beating Toronto 6-3.

Cox still suffers from partial paralysis as a result of the significant stroke he suffered just a day after participating in the Braves' Opening Day festivities at SunTrust Park earlier this year. His right arm remains in a sling, but he has spent the last five months rehabbing and finally was able to return to the ballpark this week -- a welcome sight for thousands of Braves faithful.

UPDATE ON BOBBY COX!

Just arrived at the stadium where he was greeted by Brian Snitker!

This is the beat therapy!!!#Braves #fox5atl #fox5sports https://t.co/o2d7CShLUD pic.twitter.com/jDVlEbxTry — ken rodriguez (@krodfox5) September 2, 2019

BOBBY COX IS BACK AT THE BALLPARK pic.twitter.com/qqfAocW1lG — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 2, 2019

It was a fitting return for Cox, who managed both the Braves and Blue Jays during his Hall of Fame coaching career. He managed the Toronto from 1982–1985, in between two stints with the Braves, but he is most recognized for his time in Atlanta. He spent 25 seasons as manager in Atlanta (and an additional four as general manager), leading the Braves to 14 straight division titles and Atlanta's only World Series championship in 1995.

Cox ranks fourth all-time on the managerial wins list with 2,504 victories.