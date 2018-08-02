Former Cardinals star Rick Ankiel considering a comeback as a pitcher at age 39

Rick Ankiel hasn't played in the majors since 2013. He hasn't pitched since 2004. Yet he's at least considering a comeback attempt to change both those facts.

According to Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports, Ankiel is "toying with" a return to the mound:

Perhaps, he said, if his body allows and a team is willing to take a chance, he will give it one more run, next spring, as a relief pitcher.

Ankiel has been working with players possessed by the yips, the same condition that derailed his pitching career. He recently threw in a game, albeit against retired players, sitting in the upper-80s.

Brown's piece included this tweet, featuring video of Ankiel's performance:

Former @Cardinals Rick Ankiel strikes out the only batter he faced tonight. Cool to see him back on the mound. 🔥



Also went 2-for-4 at the plate with 4 RBI’s. pic.twitter.com/b09gUK4Glb — Jevin Redman (@Jevin_13) August 2, 2018

It's unclear how fervently Ankiel intends to pursue a comeback, or if any team will give him the opportunity to do so in organized ball. He turned 39 in July, which would tie him for the third-oldest pitcher in baseball this season; Bartolo Colon and Fernando Rodney are the only 40-somethings around. Given Ankiel is more than a decade removed from his last real pitching appearance, the odds of him reaching the majors again are about slim and none.

Still, here's to rooting for Ankiel to pull off the unthinkable and end his big-league pitching career on a happy note.