Former Cardinals star Rick Ankiel considering a comeback as a pitcher at age 39
Ankiel hasn't pitched in the majors since 2004 but may give it a go next spring
Rick Ankiel hasn't played in the majors since 2013. He hasn't pitched since 2004. Yet he's at least considering a comeback attempt to change both those facts.
According to Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports, Ankiel is "toying with" a return to the mound:
Perhaps, he said, if his body allows and a team is willing to take a chance, he will give it one more run, next spring, as a relief pitcher.
Ankiel has been working with players possessed by the yips, the same condition that derailed his pitching career. He recently threw in a game, albeit against retired players, sitting in the upper-80s.
Brown's piece included this tweet, featuring video of Ankiel's performance:
It's unclear how fervently Ankiel intends to pursue a comeback, or if any team will give him the opportunity to do so in organized ball. He turned 39 in July, which would tie him for the third-oldest pitcher in baseball this season; Bartolo Colon and Fernando Rodney are the only 40-somethings around. Given Ankiel is more than a decade removed from his last real pitching appearance, the odds of him reaching the majors again are about slim and none.
Still, here's to rooting for Ankiel to pull off the unthinkable and end his big-league pitching career on a happy note.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why boosting D-Backs bullpen is a relief
The Diamondbacks have asked their relievers to pitch on no days of rest a ton this year
-
MLB Thursday: Yankees-Red Sox time
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 2
Michael Rusk has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
-
Five key August trade candidates
July 31 was not necessarily the deadline to trade these players
-
Jones' decision to stay was his to make
Jones could have been traded to a contender, but chose to stay in Baltimore