Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass dies at age 84

The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday that former team owner David Glass died last week at the age of 84.

Glass owned the team from April 2000 until last November, when he sold the team to John Sherman, then a minority owner of the Indians, and a consortium of local investors reportedly for more than $1 billion. Glass, a Missouri native who made his fortune as a Wal-Mart executive, originally purchased the club from the estate of Ewing Kauffman for $96 million.

In their early years under Glass, the Royals endured low payrolls, questionable personnel decisions, and little success. In the first 13 years under Glass' ownership, Kansas City endured 12 losing seasons, including a franchise-worst 106 losses in 2005. Eventually, though, the slow-developing rebuild under GM Dayton Moore bore fruit. The Royals broke though with a winning season in 2013, a pennant and their first playoff berth since 1985 in 2014, and a World Series title in 2015 -- their first in 30 years. The Royals came down from that high point and over the last two seasons have lost a total of 207 games. Glass sold the team in the midst of another rebuild, but nonetheless the legacy of his ownership will be strongly tied to that 2015 championship club.

"Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David's passing," said the new owner Sherman, in a statement released by the team. "His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise.

"Personally, I will be forever indebted to David for reaching out to offer the generational opportunity to be part of this proud and storied franchise," added Sherman. "On behalf of the entire ownership group, I want to express deepest gratitude to the heart of a man who carefully placed a treasure in the hands of Kansas Citians. We pledge to carry it forward with his passionate commitment and selfless spirit."

"Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart," said Moore, who has served as Royals GM since midway through the 2006 season. "He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball. But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family."

According to Business Wire, Glass passed away from complications associated with pneumonia.