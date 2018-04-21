Former Marlins president David Samson on CBS Sports HQ: Keep Giancarlo Stanton in outfield

On Friday night, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton launched his fourth home run of the season. He also played the entire game as an outfielder. Coincidence?

Drawing from the pair's shared time with the Miami Marlins, team president and current CBS Sports HQ (watch live) analyst David Samson thinks not.

"When Giancarlo can't go down into the video room in between at-bats," Samson said, "and study everything that's wrong with his swing, and look at his toes and his feet, and all the things that he does when he gets so far inside his own head ... he actually is better off."

In a small sample, the numbers suggest Samson has a point.

Stanton entered Saturday having hit .154/.290/.423 in seven games as a DH and .234/.308/.447 in 11 games as an outfielder. That's the difference between a .713 OPS and a .755. Neither figure matches Stanton's track record or the expectations for him.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn't yet co-opted the idea -- he used Stanton as a DH once again on Saturday.