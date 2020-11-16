Monday's word of the day on "Nothing Personal with David Samson" was glass ceiling. Kim Ng broke through MLB's glass ceiling with her new role in the league. Ng was hired as general manager of the Miami Marlins, becoming the first female GM in MLB history.

The 51-year-old has more than 30 years experience in the league, with jobs at every level and championship rings to show for her hard work and commitment.

"Congratulations to Kim Ng. Congratulations to the Marlins on their hire. Let make it count," Samson said.

Samson discusses that for teams, "it's in their best interest to hire the best person for the job. And here Ng was the best person for the job. He comments that the Marlins leaned in on the celebration in a way he would have done as well, saying he would've tried to maximize the PR on the situation.

Ng got the job because she fit the criteria Marlins CEO Derek Jeter needed, Samson said, adding that she was the most qualified person at the table.

He went on to discuss the overarching issue of equality in many jobs, sports in particular.

"If there is an opportunity to advance gender equality, if there's an opportunity to advance minority inclusion and diversity and inclusion and to increase belonging in your company, in a tie situation ... we have to teach executives to have the instinct to go with a woman or a person of color if the industry doesn't have women or people of color in large numbers, Samson said.

"Now what Kim needs to do and what other teams need to do, get more women at all levels of the organization. Let women do what Kim did, to touch all different departments.

You can listen to the full podcast below: