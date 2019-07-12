Former Mets ace Doc Gooden charged with cocaine possession last month in New Jersey
Gooden has had on-and-off legal troubles since his playing days
Former MLB star and Cy Young winner Doc Gooden is in more legal trouble.
According to the New York Post, Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession and driving under the influence on Friday in New Jersey. He was originally pulled over for driving too slowly on the highway and a lane violation.
Here are more details from the New York Post:
The retired pitcher, best known as "Doc," was arrested June 7 by Holmdel police, who pulled him over just before 1 a.m. and allegedly found him with "two small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine," according to a criminal complaint filed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
...
He was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence at the time, the complaint obtained by The Post on Friday shows.
Gooden, 54, has a lengthy arrest sheet and has battled substance abuse since his playing days. He tested positive for cocaine in 1987 and was suspended the entire 1995 season after failing a drug test.
More recently, Gooden spent eight months in jail in 2006 after showing up to a meeting with his probation officer under the influence of cocaine. He was also arrested in 2010 for driving under the influence while taking his son to school.
Gooden spent most of his 16-year career with the Mets and Yankees, and retired with a career 194-112 record and a 3.51 ERA. He was the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1985 NL Cy Young winner as a 20-year-old.
