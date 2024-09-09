Former All-Star and member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," Ed Kranepool, has died at the age of 79, the Mets announced Monday.

"We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool's passing," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962. After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets. Ed hit a home run in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series to help the Miracle Mets capture the title. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990. Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended. We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers' Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Kranepool was a career Met, first joining the team in the historically bad expansion year and then appearing in 112 regular-season games during the magical 1969 season, where the Amazin' Mets won the World Series for the first time in franchise history. His home run in Game 3 helped ice things and give the Mets a 2-1 series lead.

Over the course of his career, Kranepool amassed 1,418 hits, including 225 doubles. He was an All-Star in 1966 and was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990.

"The best first baseman I ever played with," former teammate Jerry Koosman said in a statement. "We knew each other so well and I could tell by his eyes if a runner was going or not. He saved me a lot of stolen bases."

Kranepool dealt with diabetes later in life, losing his big toe and undergoing a kidney transplant.

"He battled for so long and never complained about anything," said former teammate Ron Swoboda in a statement. "I thought once he got his kidney transplant things would be great. He was a wonderful guy and even better teammate. We went into the restaurant business together.

"I can't believe he is gone."