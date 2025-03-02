Billy Eppler, who was suspended and placed on Major League Baseball's ineligible list for the 2024 season, has accepted a new position with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to SNY. He's expected to serve with Milwaukee as a special advisor for scouting and baseball operations. (The Brewers, perhaps obviously, will remain under the guidance of Matt Arnold, now entering his third season as Milwaukee's senior vice president and general manager.)

Eppler, 49, is a veteran executive who has spent time with various organizations, including more than a decade with the New York Yankees. He later ascended to the general manager role with both the Los Angeles Angels (2016-20) and New York Mets (2022-23). Although he failed to lead the Angels to the playoffs in an of his five attempts, he did oversee New York's 101-win effort in 2022 that culminated in a Wild Card Series loss to the San Diego Padres.

It was during Eppler's time with the Mets that he was determined to have used the injured list in an improper manner -- essentially making up phantom injuries as a means of manipulating MLB's roster rules. He stepped down from that position in October 2023, just after David Stearns was installed as the franchise's new head baseball executive. The league then suspended and ruled him ineligible to take another job within the industry for the duration of the 2024 campaign after an investigation found evidence of his "deliberate fabrication of injuries (and) the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons."

Eppler, at the time, noted that he had fully cooperated with the league's inquiry and would "accept their decision."